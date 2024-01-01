Shruti Haasan enjoys New Year celebration with her dad Kamal Haasan, beau Santanu Hazarika

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : Shruti Haasan celebrated the New Year 2024 with her family. Her father and veteran actor Kamal Haasan, her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, Suhasini, and Suhasini's husband, acclaimed director Mani Ratnam, all accompanied her.

Shruti posted photographs from the party to her Instagram stories.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted several of her pictures from the celebration and wrote in the caption, "Have a blessed and beautiful new year I wish for you that all your wishes come true especially the ones you really need ... I just have a feeling we are all going to have a great one..I spent a new years in Chennai my hometown after so many years !! So special...@santanu_hazarika_art"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1h-2ukhw6o/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti never looked back since her 2009 debut in the Imran Khan-starrer 'Luck'. She made her Telugu debut with 'Anaganaga O Dheerudu' and her Tamil debut with '7aum Arivu'. She acted in several Hindi movies including 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', 'D-Day', 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya', 'Tevar', 'Gabbar Is Back', among others.

Recently, she was seen in 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire'. Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

