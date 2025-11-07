Shruti Haasan extends warm birthday wishes to her "favourite human" Kamal Haasan in special post

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7 : Actor Shruti Haasan extended a heartwarming birthday wish to her "favourite human", her "appa" Kamal Haasan, expressing affection and love for the actor-politician.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti penned a long, warm note as she celebrated her father's dreams and wisdom.

"Happy birthday to my favourite human who also happens to be my incredible appa :) Thankyou for your words of wisdom that you impart with such ease and humour. Thankyou for being the most adorable daddy who still buys me my Favourite cookies and snacks yourself, the best person to sing with and talk music and movies and for being the one person who makes me laugh through everything," she wrote in the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQva_ygAZ_E/

Sharing her special birthday wish for Haasan, she added, "This birthday I wish for you to be all that you continue to dream to be ... your magic your sparkle and your Gorgeous soul is without comparison in this universe .. happy happy to you."

In the post, Shruti also shared an adorable video, featuring the father and daughter spending priceless moments together. A few clips show Kamal Haasan's candid side as he joined in the Shruti for funny videos, music sessions, shopping, selfies and more.

It is worth mentioning that the father and daughter share an amazing bond, often reflected through their social media activities. From giving a shoutout to her father's films to showing support during Haasan's appointment as a Rajya Sabha MP, Shruti Haasan always appears to be standing tall beside her "appa."

Kamal Haasan started his acting career as a child actor with the 1959 film 'Kalathur Kannamma'. He was awarded the prestigious President's Gold Medal for his role as an orphaned child in the film.

Apart from being an actor, he is a dancer, singer, director, producer, lyricist, and politician too, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali films.

The actor has bagged 4 National Film Awards and more than 15 Filmfare Awards throughout his acting career. Some of his best works include films like: 'Hey Ram', 'Chachi 420', 'Moondram Pirai', Mani Ratnam's 'Nayakan' and more.

He has also been a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, the fourth and third highest civilian honours awarded by the Government of India, respectively.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in 'Thug Life'.

