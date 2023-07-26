Shruti Haasan feels "grateful" as she completes 14 years in entertainment industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 : Actor Shruti Haasan has completed 14 years in the entertainment industry and she spoke about her journey and how she looks at her career graph.

She said, "Honestly when I did my first film, I didn’t even know if I was going to do a second or a third film. It was something I did completely by chance. I am grateful for every experience, every opportunity, and every lesson that the last 14 years have brought me. “

Shruti never looked back since her 2009 debut in the Imran Khan-starrer ‘Luck’. She made her Telugu debut with ‘Anaganaga O Dheerudu’ and her Tamil debut with ‘7aum Arivu’. She acted in several Hindi movies including ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’, ‘D-Day’, ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’, ‘Tevar’, ‘Gabbar Is Back’, among others.

The actor seemed to be quite satisfied with her work and her career graph.

She added, “As I look back on my journey, I am filled with a sense of pride and gratitude for all that I have achieved and all the wonderful people I have met along the way. Here's to many more years of growth, learning, and creative fulfilment."

She will be next seen in ‘Salaar’ and ‘The Eye’, Shruti and will also be releasing her musical project this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor