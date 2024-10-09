Shruti Haasan makes an EMO song, and is not sorry about it

Mumbai, Oct 9 Actress Shruti Haasan, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, has written an EMO song, and is very proud about it.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself doodling on a piano as she sang the song. The video, which is foregrounded by heavy filters, shows her dressed in an athleisure clothing with open tresses and a pair of spectacles.

The actress wrote in the caption, “I wrote a super duper EMO song today And no I’m not sorry about it”.

Shruti, who is the daughter of Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika Thakur, is also an established playback singer. She has also sung songs in Hindi films including ‘Aazma’ for ‘Luck’, ‘Alvida’ for ‘D-Day’ and ‘Joganiyan’ for ‘Tevar’.

She began her career as a music director with her father's production ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’ and has since formed her own music band. She won the Best Music Director award for ‘Unnaipol Oruvan’ at Edison Awards.

Last year, the actress released her single ‘Monster Machine’ which is a hard edged, industrial rock track, the song is an edgy and trippy celebration of the misfit attitude. Given the actress’ fondness for rock music, the song is filled with a rebel punk style attitude something similar to hardcore punk bands such as Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits or Black Flag.

However, the music is more similar to something that came out of the popular industrial rock/metal band Nine Inch Nails, as ‘Monster Machine’ employs the use of a lot of artificial mechanical drums, synthesisers, samples while coating the heavy guitar riffs with electronic samples.

The song was filled with some weirdly trippy footage, on one hand it shows Shruti on the set of a film donning an eloquent lehenga, while on the other cuts to her going all punk rock mode, wearing black clothes and brandishing a hammer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor