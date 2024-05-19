Shruti Haasan offers a peek into her Sunday: ‘Over-sleeping, self-love and biriyani’

Mumbai, May 19 Actress Shruti Haasan has talked about what Sunday according to her is for.

Shruti on Sunday afternoon took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie.

In the picture, the actress is seen looking into the camera and smiling, sporting a natural look while lying in bed dressed in a colourful shirt, with her hair neatly tied into a bun.

She captioned the image: “Sundays are for over sleeping, self love and biriyani”

The daughter of veteran stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika has a list of films lined up for release. She will first be seen in the 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam', alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film is the second instalment of the 2023 film ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, which follows the story of a gang leader, who promises a dying friend by taking on other criminal gangs.

The actress is also set to appear in the romantic comedy titled 'Chennai Story', directed by Philip John, featuring Viveik Kalra. The film is an adaptation of Timeri N. Murari's best-selling 2004 novel, christened 'The Arrangements of Love'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor