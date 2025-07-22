Shruti Haasan says 'I missed you' as she returns to Instagram after a brief break

Mumbai, July 22 Actress Shruti Haasan has made her comeback to Instagram after enjoying a short break from social media.

Marking her return to the photo-sharing app, Shruti penned a simple yet heartfelt message for her InstaFam. She dropped two stories on IG, saying — “And I’m back” and “I missed you”.

Shruti has once again decided to mark her presence on social media ahead of the release of her highly-awaited entertainer "Coolie", featuring Rajinikanth as the lead.

She has shed light on her exhilarating experience working on Lokesh Kanakaraj's directorial. Calling "Coolie" “a beautiful kind of madness.”

Shruti revealed that the film offered an environment that was both chaotic and deeply focused — a combination she thrived in.

Reflecting on her time on set, Shruti shared, “There was always this buzzing energy behind the scenes. We did a lot of night shoots, which I personally like quite a bit. So, that was quite relaxing for me. But yeah, there were a lot of things happening. Everyone was really focused on the work, and overall it was really, really good energy.”

Billed as an action thriller, the primary cast of "Coolie" will include several big names from across industries- Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir, and Tamil star Sathyaraj. In addition to this, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is also reported to be doing a cameo in the film.

Furthermore, Rebe, Monica John, and Junior MGR have also been roped in to play significant roles in the drama.

Coming to the technical crew of "Coolie", the highly talked about project will feature music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, with camera work by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj.

Backed by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, "Coolie" is likely to release in the cinema halls on August 14.

