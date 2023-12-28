Shruti Haasan shares unseen photos, videos from sets of 'Salaar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : Actor Shruti Haasan shared a few unseen pictures and videos from the sets of the recently released pan-India film 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Shruti shared a string of videos and photos in which the 'Gabbar is Back' actor and director of the film Prashanth Neel could be seen playing cricket on the film's sets.

She also dropped a couple of sunkissed selfies.

Lastly, she shared an adorable picture in which she could be seen posing with her 'Salaar' co-actors Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

"I truly had the best time working with these awesome awesome people , full of light and positivity. We had so much fun making this movie too. Prabhas fed and cared for us so well, Prashant sir was so fun with his between-shots races and matches and Bhuvan sir made a whole entire music video with me ! It makes me happy when good people get good things in life," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Shruti also thanked director Prashanth Neel for making her a part of the world of 'Salaar'.

"I loved being in this movie and all the memories we made with so so so much hard work from every single person in the crew that worked tirelessly . Thankyou Prashant sit for making me a part of your insane majestic world and Thankyou Hombale films and team too!" the caption concluded.

'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' is unstoppable at the box office as it set a new record by crossing Rs 500 crore at the global level.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a poster with a new update on the box office collection.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "#SalaarCeaseFire has crossed a massive Rs 500 CRORES at the worldwide box office (GBOC)#SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs."

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor