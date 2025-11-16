Shruti Haasan Steals the Show at Globetrotter Event in Hyderabad

Shruti Haasan delivered a standout performance at the Globetrotter event in Hyderabad for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. In a night attended by Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and several other prominent names, Shruti lit up the stage with her trademark power and versatility. Effortlessly blending her strengths as an actor, singer, and performer, she brought an energy that cut through the star-studded evening — once again proving there’s truly nothing she can’t do.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, previously known as ‘SSMB29,’ has now been officially titled Varanasi. The title of the film starring Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran was unveiled at the grand GlobeTrotter event held in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Along with the title, the makers also unveiled an exciting visual from the film, revealing Mahesh Babu’s first look as Rudhra from the highly anticipated film.

Earlier Priyanka Chopra shared a video as she headed to the Ramoji Film City for the event. She said, “Ok, it’s the big day. I am on my way to Ramoji Film City for the big GlobeTrotter event. I am so excited to see everyone there, but do bring your passports and make sure you’re safe. I will see you there. I will keep you posted on all the background stuff."A few days ago, the makers dropped the much-awaited first look of Priyanka Chopra from SS Rajamouli’s film ‘Varanasi’. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the global star introduced her character, Mandakini, leaving fans awestruck with the film’s grand scale and her fiery avatar.

The film is being described as one of India’s most ambitious cinematic spectacles. Earlier, a report by The Citizen from Tanzania claimed that the film revolves around a “rugged explorer" who is fighting an enemy to protect the world. “Inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics, the film follows a rugged explorer who sets out on a high-stakes mission through uncharted terrain, battling nature, mystery, and a powerful enemy to uncover a long-lost secret that could change the world. Think ancient legends, wild landscapes, and edge-of-your-seat thrills," the synopsis of the movie, as quoted by the Tanzanian media portal, said.