Shruti Pathak shares her experience of composing music for 'Dhak Dhak'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : The well-known singer, Shruti Pathak shared her experience of working as a music composer in the upcoming film 'Dhak Dhak'.

She said, "Music is an integral part of my life. Be it singing, writing, or composing. Like how most of the artists in the West write their own music and songs. It's a creative process and an important one for every artist. I've written some of my songs like 'Paayaliya' from 'Dev D' or 'Shubhaarambh' from 'Kai Po Che!'. Likewise, composing comes to me naturally too. And especially when 'Dhak Dhak' fell into my lap I couldn't resist taking up the challenge."

She opened up on how it was to sing and compose music for two songs in the upcoming film.

"It was an absolutely unique experience. I have composed my singles in the past but to compose for a film is a different ball game altogether. Here you have to compose keeping in mind the brief and the vision of the director, the storyline, the situation, and the characters. Independent music you create music that reflects you and your ideas but film music is a tough nut to crack because it's someone else's story you are telling through the song. Hats off to all the composers who do it so brilliantly and flawlessly," Shruti added.

Pathak is known for singing Mar Jaawaan' in 'Fashion' to the emotionally charged 'Tujhe Bhula Diya' and 'Aas Paas Khuda' from 'Anjaana Anjaani', among others.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. 'Dhak Dhak' is all set to hit the theatres on October 13.

The poster features all the leading ladies of the film riding motorcycles.

The film's story revolves around four ordinary women who come together for an extraordinary journey of emotions, adventures, and discovery on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La. It explores how this journey changed their destinies forever. The film is produced by Viacom 18 and Taapsee Pannu.

