Shruti Sinha shares her biggest takeaway from the second season of Campus Beats, ‘Every individual has a story going on’

The recently-released teen drama series on Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service, Campus Beats Season 2 has been winning the hearts of the viewers ever since its premiere, all thanks to its intriguing storyline and a stellar cast. The show perfectly captures the essence of romance, drama, friendship, mystery, and intense dance battles. Following where the story ended in the inaugural season, Campus Beats Season 2 takes the viewers through the lives of the college students at the University of Movement & Dance, a.k.a University of M.A.D. who face new challenges and juggle between their passion and relations. Shruti Sinha who portrays the character of the outspoken and passionate Netra, expressed her thoughts on the new season and shared a special message for the viewers.

On being asked about her biggest takeaway from the second season of Campus Beats, Shruti shared, “Season 1 was an introduction to all the characters and a good base was set leaving the fans wanting for more. Now that the second season is out, every individual has a story going on. We have talked about a lot of things this season, like Sushant opened up about how one should be OK with their sexuality and should accept themselves, while touching on the point that chemistry has nothing to do with gender. We have also introduced and explained situationships this season that have made season 2 so engrossing that people are waiting for Season 3 already. My favorite part about this season is the beautiful writing about the situationship between Ishaan and Netra. It has kept us wanting for more and that is what I love about the show.”

She further took the opportunity to express her gratitude to all the viewers, sharing a special message for them. She emoted, “We are extremely grateful for all the love that you have given us in both seasons. We made the show with a lot of heart, love, and passion so thank you to everyone who has watched the show and those who are rewatching or binge-watching it. It feels so good to be a part of something that is being loved so widely. So thank you so much we love you!”

Indulge in romance on dance beats, in the middle of mystery and drama with Campus Beats S2. Featuring Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal role