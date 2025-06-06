Shubham Kabra – A Voice to Watch Out For in Indie Music

Shubham Kabra is an upcoming singer-songwriter and composer from Bhilwara, Rajasthan. He began writing music in 2013, driven by a need to connect with his emotions and find solace in a world that often felt overwhelming. What started as a personal refuge has evolved into a profound artistic calling, with Kabra now recognized as one of India’s most promising indie-pop musicians.

For Shubham, music has always been about being able to confide in sound, to be vulnerable with it. From his early singles to more recent projects, his songs often carry a rawness that listeners immediately connect with. Tracks like “Yeh Shaam” and “Vaari Vaari” showcase his ability to bring everyday emotions like nostalgia and longing to life.

While many of his songs explore themes of love, he’s also not afraid to tackle heavier subjects. In “Ek Angana,” he addressed the abortion of a girl child with lyrical delicacy and power. In “Jaan Baaki,” he dealt with grief and longing, transforming loss into a sort of spiritual reckoning. Even when he explores fun, lighter themes, there’s often a layer of introspection just beneath the surface.

Shubham's relationship with sound has evolved alongside his emotional journey. Deeply influenced by the cinematic grandeur he experienced while watching films in theatres, he has always wanted to create something that feels larger than life. His releases often blend the traditional with the modern - you can see the influence of Rajasthani folk textures, but there is also a keen understanding of contemporary production that allows his songs to feel fresh and global.

This blend is especially evident in his latest single, “Gal Gal,” a Punjabi folk-inspired pop song that’s nothing short of addictive. With each release, Shubham Kabra is steadily carving out a space of his own in India’s indie music scene, one to watch out for.