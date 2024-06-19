Shubhangi Atre banks on orange blossom toner, avocado & honey face mask to counter monsoon dryness

Mumbai, June 19 Actress Shubhangi Atre has revealed her monsoon skincare regime, sharing that she uses a homemade toner of orange blossom water and glycerin to lock in moisture, and an avocado and honey face mask to combat dryness and humidity.

Shubhangi, who plays Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shared: "Humid weather can be deceptive, often making my skin feel both parched and sticky. To tackle this, I rely on a regimen enriched with organic and easily accessible ingredients. During monsoons, I start my day with a gentle cleanser made from a blend of honey and milk. This combination not only cleanses my skin but also provides deep hydration, which is essential for my dry skin."

"After cleansing, I use a homemade toner of orange blossom water and glycerin, which helps lock in moisture and soothe my skin. To combat the dryness caused by constant travel and excessive humidity on rainy days, I apply a nourishing face mask made from mashed avocado and honey twice a week. This deeply hydrates and rejuvenates my skin, giving it a healthy glow," said the 'Havan' actress.

She concluded by saying, "Additionally, I carry a small spray bottle of rose water for quick hydration throughout the day, keeping my skin fresh."

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs at 10.30 p.m. on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor