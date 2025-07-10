Shubhangi Atre calls gender divide between TV and films an ‘outdated mindset’

Mumbai, July 10 Shubhangi Atre, best known for her role in the show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain,’ has dismissed the long-standing belief that television is a medium dominated by women, while films are meant for male actors.

Sharing her thoughts on the matter, she called the notion outdated and irrelevant in today’s evolving entertainment landscape. In an exclusive interview with IANS, Atre highlighted how the times are changing. She pointed to successful, female-led films like Queen and Mary Kom as examples of how strong storytelling and powerful performances can break stereotypes, regardless of the medium. She shared, “Not at all. That’s an outdated mindset. Today we see so many strong female-oriented films like Queen and Mary Kom. In the end, it’s about good content. Regardless of the medium—TV, film, or music—what matters is the story and the performance.”

Shubhangi also opened up about the demanding nature of television shoots, acknowledging that daily soaps often come with long and tiring work schedules. Speaking about the contrast between television and film sets, the actress admitted that TV shows typically involve extended hours. “I have to go back to work tomorrow, so I am a little tired right now,” she shared with a laugh.

Talking about her latest music video, “Kaahe Saiyaan,” Shubhangi Atre stated, “When I first heard the song, which is based on Raag Jog and has a touch of Karun Ras, I was deeply moved. It carries a certain pain and emotional depth, which inspired me to present it as a visual story. The moment I heard it; the visuals came to me instantly. I wanted to give the audience not just a song but a visual treat with a narrative.”

Shubhangi has now ventured into production with her latest song. Opening up about what motivated her to take this new step, she said it stemmed from a deep desire to give back to the industry that shaped her. The 'Kasturi' actress expressed, “I’ve always wanted to contribute something meaningful to the industry that has given me so much. Acting roles come and go, but I kept wondering—what am I really giving back? This project is a humble attempt.”

