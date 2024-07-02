Shuchi Talati’s directorial ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ feted at IFFLA with Grand Jury prize

Mumbai, July 2 Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's production 'Girls Will Be Girls', which is directed by Shuchi Talati, has won the Grand Jury honour at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA).

This marks the third accolade for the film, having recently won Grand Jury prizes at the Transylvania International Film Festival in Romania and the Biarritz Film Festival in France.

Richa said: "Winning the Grand Jury Prize at IFFLA is an incredible honour. It's gratifying to see the hard work and dedication of our entire team being recognised on such a prestigious platform. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is a story close to our hearts, and we are thrilled that it continues to resonate with audiences globally.”

She further added, "This is the third win for the film this month, which is huge. The response has been overwhelming, and the love the film is receiving is truly exceptional. We couldn’t have asked for a better debut as producers."

Starring Kani Kusruti and Preeti Panigrahi, 'Girls Will Be Girls' is tagged as a coming-of-age drama, focusing on a 16-year-old girl and her complex relationship with her mother.

Ali Fazal said: "This journey has been nothing short of magical. From Sunburn to Cannes and now IFFLA, each accolade reaffirms our belief in the power of authentic storytelling."

"We are grateful for the support and love we've received, and we're excited to see where 'Girls Will Be Girls' will go next."

Set against the backdrop of a strict boarding school in the Himalayas, the film delves into Mira's journey of teenage love through the lens of societal judgment of female desire.

