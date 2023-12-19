"Shukr hai ki bhagana nahi pada": Randeep Hooda wishes wife Lin Laisharm on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 : Actor Randeep Hooda on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish for his wife Lin Laisharm.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared a couple of cute pictures which he captioned, "Shukr hai ki bhagana nahi pada. From the highway to this way, we have come a long way.. Happy Birthday Mrs. On a serious note, Didn't know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I'm just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness it needed. Love you always @linlaishram."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1B4iQcoZhl/

In the first picture, the newly married couple could be seen posing on a motorbike.

He also shared a picture from their wedding reception.

Soon after he shared the post, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Lin commented, "[Laughing emoticons] Love you more [Red heart emoticons]."

Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur. Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals.

Notably, Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding', got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more.

He will be seen in the film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, the film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor