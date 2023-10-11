Shweta Bachchan, Navya wish Amitabh on his 81st birthday

Mumbai [Maharashtra] (India), October 11 : As megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 on Wednesday, his daughter Shweta Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Big B.

She captioned the post as, "Happy 81st Papa Big shoes ( and hugs ) no one can ever manage to fill."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyOuuIeSjgc/

In the picture, Shweta is seen giving a tight hug to her father. While the Big B is seen in the image clad in a printed jacket paired with black trousers, Shweta wore a black dress.

Amitabh's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, too, took to her Instagram stories to wish him on his 81st birthday. She shared a group photograph of Amitabh, herself, Amitabh's granddaughter Aaradhya, Jaya and Navya's brother Agastya.

Sharing the photo, Navya wrote, "Happy Birthday Nana.

She also shared a selfie of herself with Big B in other stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh was last seen in the family entertainer 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film received a thumbs-up from the audience.

He will be seen next in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama 'Section 84'.

The screen legend will also reunite with South stalwart Rajinikanth, after 32 years, in 'Thalaivar 170'. The film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been locked in for the film's cast.

Rajinikanth, according to reports, will play a retired police officer in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor