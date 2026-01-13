Shweta Basu Prasad: ‘Makdee’ was such a fulfilling experience

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actress Shweta Basu Prasad says the 2002 film Makdee remains one of the most fulfilling experiences of her life, as it gave her not just a strong start as an actor but also a sense of emotional security that continues to fuel her passion for cinema.

Shweta took to Instagram, where she penned a note for filmmaker Vikram Motwane’s mother, Dipa De Motwane, who served as an executive producer in “Makdee”, which also stars Shabana Azmi, Makrand Deshpande, and Alaap Mazgaonkar.

She shared a string of images, which also included a picture with the “Makdee” team. Other photographs had her posing with Dipa at her home, wrote: “11.1.2026 35 at Dipa aunty’s house."

"Anyone who knows me, knows how much she meant to me. I am grateful to @motwayne for graciously honoring my request to celebrate my birthday this year at her home. I cooked Khao Seuy and made mulled wine that she taught me.”

The actress recalled that Dipa De, who passed away recently, was the line producer of Makdee.

Shweta reminisced: “My first solid memory of hers was when I turned 11 on Makdee’s set. She had “Happy Birthday Shweta” written on the big production black board in our hotel lobby in Alibaug (where we shot for the film). I was so happy to read the message, which was otherwise meant for call times, pick up and other scheduleing/production related things.”

“‘Of course you are the star of our film! Everyone should know it’s your birthday’ Dipa aunty and @vishalrbhardwaj Vishal uncle organised a beautiful terrace party for me after pack up with my favourite food (mostly junk),” she added.

Shweta shared the reason behind why she loves acting.

“I think one of the reasons I still love what I do so much is because Makdee was such a fulfilling experience. Dipa aunty, Vishal uncle (and the entire team, my mother included) made me feel so emotionally safe that I am still hungry and interested in films and want to explore more.”

Penning a note for Dipa, she shared: “11.1.2016 I was already working at Phantom Films as a script consultant under my then boss, head of development @nehasinha_roy Dipa aunty gave me this job in 2014 when I needed it the most “chin up, keep walking.. Over the years Dipa aunty has been my friend, patient listener, travel buddy, mentor and more.”

“She would complain when I interrupted her and my mother’s lunch meetings ‘Mishti, why have you called your daughter here? She won’t let us talk.’ So curious to know while they were catching up on life, relationships and exchanging notes as single mothers. My friend, when I got married and my therapist during my divorce. Always interested in my dating life and my crushes.."

The actress recalled how Dipa helped her budget her directorial Retake too.

“She created a community of people, especially women who cheered for each other and needed no reasons to celebrate. She always showed up for all of us. She was a giver. Loved her children Vikram and Reetika dearly and was so proud of her granddaughter! "Not Saturday Shweta.. Akira is coming over. Lunch next week?"

“She made us sing out loud! She and I jammed over Bhajans and Beatles. We cooked, read, painted together. Watch movies at her and then sleepover with the best breakfast next morning which would turn to lunch and more catching up.”

The actress recalled that when she was shooting for “Jubilee” in Missouri in 2021 “I think they went to shoot sunrise/sunset (I was not part of that scene) later that night she told me..” “‘you know when I am gone.. that's where I will be, a small house with meadows, nestled in between mountains with flowers and trees and bees…’”

She concluded: “11.1.2026 As I blow the candle on my cake -wearing the top you gifted me and the choker from your wedding jewellery collection, a Diwali from some years ago surrounded by our friends... I hope you are singing out loud there.. There was food, music, flowers, conversations and singing out loud in your home, we all call ours as well.”

“Makdee” was a comedy horror directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film tells the story of a young girl in northern India and her encounter with an alleged witch in an old mansion in the locality, believed by the locals to be haunted. It also explains the belief in witches and witchcraft across modern-day India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor