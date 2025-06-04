Shweta Basu Prasad reveals Pankaj Tripathi’s trick to ease out his co-actors

Mumbai, June 4 Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who is at the loggerheads with Pankaj Tripathi’s character in the streaming series ‘Criminal Justice’, has lavished praise on her co-actor saying that he really goes out of his way to make his fellow actors comfortable, and enhance their performance.

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and said compared to her previous season, which marked her debut in the hit OTT series, the recently released season brought in much ease for her.

Speaking with IANS, the actress shared, “It's my second season on 'Criminal Justice' with both Pankaj Tripathi and Rohan sir (the director). In the previous season, I had some nervous excitement working with Pankaj sir because I have admired his works, and admired him as a person. He is a lovely co-actor, and he really eases you with his grace”.

However, at the end of the day, for her, it's not just another scene, as the two actors engage in a heated debate through their characters in the courtroom set-up.

She continued, “That's what happens as an actor, once you're on set, you're in your costume, you know your space, and then he (Pankaj) is just Madhav Mishra and I'm playing Lekha Agastya. The nervous excitement that Shweta is feeling does not interfere with my performance professionally at all. I get that from him and support from Rohan sir who gives that liberty to me as an actor”.

“I think a mix of all of that has been a lovely experience and great learning also, you know, to just know that, you know, that he could do that for a new actor, a new character that was introduced in the last season. So this season, I was a little more at ease, portraying a character again which had never happened before. So overall, it was wonderful fighting him in the court”, she added.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and Directed by Rohan Sippy, ‘Criminal Justice’ season 4 is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor