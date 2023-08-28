Shweta Sharda wins Miss Diva Universe 2023
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 : Shweta Sharda of Chandigarh is the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023 beauty pageant.
Shweta won the prestigious title on Monday at an event in Mumbai.
The dancer-model will be representing India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant later in November this year in El Salvador.
Meanwhile, Sonal Kukreja was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Trisha Shetty from Karnataka secured the Miss Diva 2023 runner-up title.
Shweta, who hails from Chandigarh, is 22-year-old. She relocated to Mumbai at 16 to chase her dreams.
She has been featured in several dance shows including 'DID', 'Dance Deewane' and ' Jhalak Dikhlaja'.
The Miss Diva Universe 2023 grand finale saw reigning Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Pratik Gandhi, Srinidhi Shetty, and Sangeeta Bijlani on the judges panel.
