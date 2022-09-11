Shweta Tiwari left awestruck with daughter Palak's photoshoot

Mumbai, Sep 11 'Bijlee Bijlee' fame Palak Tiwari shared a glimpse from her ethnic photoshoot which left her actress-mother Shweta Tiwari in awe.

Palak took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel of her posing in a pink-gold Kanjeevaram saree for the first time. She completed her look with gold jewellery and tied her hair into a braid.

Reacting to the video, Shweta Tiwari wrote: "Oh my god! My Babyyyy," with heart emojis.

She then shared Palak's video on her Instagram story and wrote: "Kitni sundar meri bacchi!! (My daughter is so beautiful)."

On the acting front, Palak will be seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. She also has an upcoming film titled 'Rosie'.

Shweta will be seen sharing screen space with actor Manav Gohil after twenty years in the upcoming 'Main Hoon Aparajita.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor