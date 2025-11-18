Shweta Tripathi: Ali Fazal’s commitment made me realise that staying disciplined during shoot isn’t impossible

Mumbai, Nov 18 Actress Shweta Tripathi, who is busy working on the movie adaptation of the “Mirzapur” franchise, has talked about how co-star Ali Fazal’s fitness dedication inspired her during the shoot of the upcoming project.

To match her earlier appearance as Golu Gupta, Shweta trained under Rohit Tyson, Ali Fazal’s personal trainer, during the Varanasi schedule of the movie.

Speaking about her fitness journey on set, Shweta told IANS: “Throughout the Mirzapur shoot, I would often watch Ali train with Rohit Tyson, and it left a lasting impression on me. During our Benaras schedule for the film, I finally decided to join in, and it changed the way I approached fitness on set.”

The actress said that she had seen Ali “squeeze in a workout even after the longest, most draining days, something he has been doing since Season 2 and that kind of consistency is hard to ignore.”

Shweta added: “His commitment made me realise that staying disciplined during a shoot isn’t impossible; it just needs intent. Watching him show up every single day pushed me to take my own training seriously and build a routine I had never managed to maintain earlier.”

Talking about the popular crime-thriller series “Mirzapur”, it follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

The film adaptation of the series is reportedly scheduled for a 2026 release.

