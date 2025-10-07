Shweta Tripathi excited about 'Mirzapur: The Movie' in Varanasi

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Actor Shweta Tripathi has started shooting for "Mirzapur: The Movie" in Varanasi.

Excited to reprise her role of Golu, Shweta in a press note said, "Golu is not just a character for me; she has been a companion, a part of my life for so many years. To see her journey unfold on the big screen is overwhelming and surreal. Benaras is like my second home; it is so special because so many of my milestones are connected to this city."

She added, "From Masaan to Mirzapur seasons 1 and 2, from Escape Live to Kalkoot, every project here has given me something unforgettable. My trainer, Tridev Pandey, who is like a brother to me, is also from Benaras, which makes it even more personal. This beautiful city of worship keeps calling me back, and I keep returning for its people, its food, and the love it has always given me."

The film adaptation of the Prime Video crime thriller series, which explores power dynamics and the criminal underworld in the heartland of northern India, is set to debut in 2026, with series creator Puneet Krishna at the helm and Gurmmeet Singh, who has previously directed 17 episodes of the series, as a director, as per Variety.

Following the theatrical window, the film will stream on Prime Video across 240 territories after an eight-week exclusivity period.

