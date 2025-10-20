Shweta Tripathi: I am spending Diwali with my professional family

Mumbai, Oct 20 Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who is busy with the shoot of the movie adaptation of the series Mirzapur, says the festival of lights will be spent with her “professional family” this year from her co-stars on set to her theatre and Bombay friends.

Last week the actress had talked about shooting in Varanasi for “Mirzapur: The Movie” after which she would travel to Goa with her rapper-husband Slow Cheeta.

Talking about her Diwali plans, Shweta told IANS: “What I am very happy about is that I am spending Diwali with my professional family… our family from Mirzapur, after that our theatre family, and after that, our family from Bombay and friends. So, these are our Diwali plans. We always have a gang of friends, which is almost like 20 people.”

“So, every Diwali, every New Year, every Holi, whichever festival it is, Christmas… we always celebrate it together. So, that is … I mean, they are friends, but they are like family. So, Diwali will be with them.”

Talking about her co-actor Ali Fazal, she said he is a “5th-generation chef”.

“So, he made food. And I can't tell you how good that food was. I mean, I was smiling from the apple of your cheeks. In fact, when I woke up today, I wanted to go back to yesterday, just to, you know, feel that happiness. Actually, I am so happy talking about this. So, I had to eat so much.”

“I don't drink as much tea as I do in Bombay, but here, those things are happening. So, fitness is very important — that you keep doing it, wherever you are getting the opportunity, whatever time you are getting, whatever you do. Because showing up is important. So, it is still going on here.”

In a candid conversation about post Diwali rituals, Shweta added: “Rohit, who trains Ali Fazal, and because he is fortunately here, I am doing training with him. The condition gets bad after training, but okay… And in Diwali, I think I will give… post Diwali, I will give myself 2 days to recover, and then get back to fitness again.”

“Because the ideal comes when it becomes a way of life. I mean, you are not doing it for anything; you are doing it because of your physical and mental strength, because you feel good.. just like internally, how you feel.”

“So, that's why I will, after 2 days off, start again. Motivation, I think, thanks to a profession, because we have to be in front of the camera, and I would always want to be a responsible artist.”

The actress professed her love for home cooked food.

“So, whenever, at someone's house… I mean, I don't like catering. So, whenever I have to eat at someone's house, be it Diwali or any other festival, here too, at our house, with my… I live with my in-laws, my mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, and they just had a baby girl. So, with her… before we do puja at home, and then we go on to celebrate. So, that food is from home. Sweets are also from home.”

