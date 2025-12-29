Shweta Tripathi: I’ll be having a working New Year

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actress Shweta Tripathi says she was scheduled to begin shooting for her next project in Bhopal and said that she will be having a working New Year.

Talking about her New Year plans, the actress, who has concluded shooting for the movie adaptation of “Mirzapur” in Rajasthan, told IANS: "I love surprises so I travelled to Jaisalmer to surprise the entire cast and crew of Mirzapur.”

“I had visited the city once as a child with my parents, and after many years, getting the chance to experience it again felt truly special even more so with the Mirzapur team, my other family, was shooting there for the film. One of the highlights was a dinner in the dunes, with the moon above us.”

The actress said that Jaisalmer also holds a very special place in her heart because of its natural surroundings.

“Nature has always drawn me in, I love being close to it, soaking it in, and simply existing within it. The peace and quiet is priceless. Perfect end to the year,” she added.

After spending some time in Jaisalmer, Shweta said she headed to Phuket, Thailand, with her friends.

“I brought in my New Year celebrations a little early, as I was scheduled to begin shooting for my next project in Bhopal from the last week of 25, which means I’ll be having a working New Year.”

The actress added: “However, since the 31st and 1st are non-working days, my husband Cheeta is joining me here and together we shall welcome the New Year at one of Bhopal’s beautiful heritage sites."

Touted to be an intense drama, the yet-untitled film will be shot extensively across Bhopal and other parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, “Mirzapur”, follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

