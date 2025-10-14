Shweta Tripathi on ‘Mirzapur’ movie: Night shoots are happening

New Delhi, Oct 14 Actress Shweta Tripathi, who is reprising her beloved role of Gajgamini Gupta in the movie adaptation “Mirzapur: The Movie”, has revealed that night shoots for the upcoming project have begun, adding that the cast holds a very special place in her heart.

“I am very happy right now because I am in my second home, which is Banaras, shooting for one of my most favourite, closest to my heart projects, Mirzapur. Being Gajgamini Gupta, whom I absolutely love and adore, and love being again and again. So, full happiness is happening,” Shweta told IANS.

Giving an update she added: “Night shoots are happening. Today, we have a very beautiful set up. We will have tea all night, with a nice Kulhad.”

Talking about the cast, which includes names such as Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Dugal to name a few, Shweta said: “ The cast of Mirzapur is also very special, and everybody is there today. So, there will be chats. Today itself, Ganga Aarti, in fact, was very good. So, Diwali has already started for me.”

Talking about the crime-thriller series “Mirzapur”, The story follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the principal cast from the first season, excluding Massey and Pilgaonkar, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

