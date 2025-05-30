Shweta Tripathi returns to theatre as a producer after a decade with queer drama

Mumbai, May 30 Actor and producer Shweta Tripathi is all set to make her debut as a theatre producer with the staging of the critically acclaimed British play titled 'Cock'.

The play will have its premiere show to take place on June 6 in Delhi at Max Muller Bhavan and June 10 in Mumbai at Prithvi Theatre to commemorate Pride Month.

Speaking about the project, Shweta shared, "Theatre has always been my first love. It's raw, immediate, and leaves no space to hide—from the audience or from the truth. Producing a play like Cock is a personal and creative decision born out of my belief that storytelling should reflect the world in all its complexity and beauty.

Shweta is producing this place under her theatre production company called AllMyTea which is being directed by UK based, Manish Gandhi. The play has roped in actors Rytasha Rathore, Tanmay Dhanania, Sahir Mehta, Harssh Singh.

For Shweta to bring back this play celebrating queer love and pride month is the highlight to celebrate and highlight this story during a month dedicated to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Written by British playwright Mike Bartlett, and being directed by Manish Gandhi, the play is an explosive, emotionally charged drama that delves into themes of identity, sexuality, and the fluidity of love. It’s honest, unapologetic portrayal of a man caught between the familiar and the unexpected—his long-time male partner and a new-found attraction to a woman.

She added: "We are living in a time where people are finally feeling empowered to own their identities, and Cock doesn’t shy away from the discomfort or the beauty of that journey. It’s messy, human, and real. That’s what drew me to it.”

The actress said that she wants to be part of stories that “make you uncomfortable in the best way—stories that spark conversations, empathy, and perhaps even change.”

She continued: "Pride Month is a celebration, yes—but it’s also a reminder that visibility, inclusion, and acceptance are still ongoing battles. With this play, we aim to honour queer experiences and give them the stage they have long deserved.”

The production is currently in casting and pre-production, with the play scheduled to open in June 2025 in Mumbai and Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor