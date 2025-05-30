Shweta Tripathi Returns to Theatre as a Producer After Over a Decade with Queer Drama ‘Cock’

Actor and producer Shweta Tripathi is all set to make her debut as a theatre producer with the staging of the critically acclaimed play 'Cock' with it’s premiere show to take place on 6th june in Delhi at Max Muller Bhavan and 10th June in Mumbai at Prithvi Theatre to commemorate Pride Month. This bold, thought-provoking queer narrative marks Shweta’s return to the theatre world—her artistic roots—and signals her commitment to telling powerful, inclusive stories on stage. Shweta is producing this place under her theatre production company called AllMyTea is being directed by UK based, Manish Gandhi. The play has roped in actors Rytasha Rathore, Tanmay Dhanania, Sahir Mehta, Harssh Singh

For Shweta to bring back this play celebrating queer love and pride month is the highlight to celebrate and highlight this story during a month dedicated to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Written by British playwright Mike Bartlett, and being directed by Manish Gandhi - Cock is an explosive, emotionally charged drama that delves into themes of identity, sexuality, and the fluidity of love. Its honest, unapologetic portrayal of a man caught between the familiar and the unexpected—his long-time male partner and a new-found attraction to a woman—resonates with contemporary audiences navigating complex definitions of love and self.

This production marks a milestone moment for Shweta, not just as an actor but as a passionate storyteller and producer pushing for representation and authenticity. Speaking about the project, Shweta shared, "Theatre has always been my first love. It's raw, immediate, and leaves no space to hide—from the audience or from the truth. Producing a play like Cock is a personal and creative decision born out of my belief that storytelling should reflect the world in all its complexity and beauty.

She further adds, "We are living in a time where people are finally feeling empowered to own their identities, and Cock doesn’t shy away from the discomfort or the beauty of that journey. It’s messy, human, and real. That’s what drew me to it. I want to be part of stories that make you uncomfortable in the best way—stories that spark conversations, empathy, and perhaps even change. She continues, "Pride Month is a celebration, yes—but it’s also a reminder that visibility, inclusion, and acceptance are still ongoing battles. With this play, we aim to honour queer experiences and give them the stage they have long deserved.”

The production is currently in casting and pre-production, with the play scheduled to open in June 2025 in Mumbai and Delhi. With this bold move, Shweta Tripathi not only returns to the medium that shaped her as a performer but steps into a new role—as a producer who is unafraid to challenge norms and elevate narratives that matter.