Shweta Tripathi reveals how ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aakhein 2’shows transformative power of love

Mumbai, Nov 19 Actress Shweta Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of her next, "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2", says this story showed her how love can transform you and, at times, consume you.

Tripathi, who is reprises her role as Shikha in the highly anticipated second season of the show, opened up about her character’s journey and her approach to choosing roles. Talking about her character, the actress shared, “The show really asks the question, ‘How far would you go for love?’ That’s the journey Shikha finds herself on this season, and it’s something I think audiences will find deeply relatable yet haunting. This season, audiences will see a feminine and vulnerable side to my character, yet one that is fierce and determined. It’s such an exciting balance to bring to life.”

Shweta added, “Shikha’s world crumbles when her true love, Vikrant, marries Purva, leaving her feeling lost and hopeless. Fearful and non-confrontational by nature, she initially avoids crossing any lines to harm others. This season reveals a new side to Shikha as she decides to fight for her love alongside Vikrant.”

In this season, Shweta’s character transcends romance, pushing viewers to rethink their perceptions of love, sacrifice, and personal boundaries.

Speaking about the same, the 'Mirzapur' star explained she has explored anger, revenge, and resilience in her previous roles, but this story let her show how love can transform you and, sometimes, consume you.

“As an actor, it’s refreshing to play a character who is driven by pure passion rather than darkness. Shikha’s journey is a testament to love’s complexity, it can be empowering but also terrifying,” Shweta further mentioned.

On a related note, Written and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2” also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aanchal Singh and Gurmeet Choudhary. The show will be released on Netflix on November 22.

