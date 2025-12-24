Shweta Tripathi reveals ‘one of the best things’ that happened to her in 2025

Mumbai, Dec 24 With 2025 drawing to a close in just a week, actress Shweta Tripathi opened up about the most memorable moment of her year.

The actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram from the sets of Mirzapur: The Movie, currently being filmed amid the scenic landscapes of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Wednesday will mark the final day of shooting at this location and the actress gave fans a glimpse of the film’s vibrant backdrop and behind-the-scenes moments.

The pictures showcased the cast members, the delicious food she enjoyed, the clapboard from the first day of shooting, and moments of the actress soaking in the sandy landscapes of the picturesque location.

For the caption, she wrote: “One of the best things that happened jn 2025!! We began shooting for ~ Mirzapur, The Film Jald miltey hai (sic).”

Talking about the popular crime-thriller series “Mirzapur”, it follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

The film adaptation of the series is reportedly scheduled for a 2026 release.

Meanwhile, the actress first gained recognition for her role in Masaan, where she played Actor Vicky Kaushal's girlfriend.

Before her work on the sitcom Kya Mast Hai Life, she worked at a post-production house in Mumbai, and also ran a theater company called All My Tea Productions.

She was a part of The Trip and made her Tamil debut with Mehandi Circus directed by Saravana Rajendran. Shweta later appeared in the web series Mirzapur as Golu Gupta.

Shweta is also admired for her role in TVF Tripling in the 3rd episode of season 2 as Begum Zainab, who is in love with the elderly Nawab. In season 2 of Laakhon Mein Ek and was also seen in the web series such as Kaalkoot and Escaype Live.

