Shweta Tripathi shares what makes her proud about Indian stories breaking out globally

Mumbai, Dec 28 Actress Shweta Tripathi has shared what makes her proud about Indian stories on a global scale. The actress also said that she likes how conversations around equality and mental health have found a space in the mainstream.

The actress spoke with IANS as the year draws to a close. She said, “First, I think one thing that I'm very happy about is seeing global conversations around equality, mental health and inclusivity finally move into the mainstream. This has become a part of our everyday conversations. We are so aware of not just what is happening with others but what is happening with ourselves to our minds and body. So I think that was required and needed. There seems to be more understanding and I really hope that increases and so does empathy. Second thing would be Indian stories finding a confident global voice. Be it our cinema, art, culture, it's being recognized beyond borders.

She further mentioned, “Even with the rise of OTT which personally and professionally for me as an actor, as a producer and also as an audience has been very exciting because the people across the globe are raising the bar and that always encourages you and motivates you to keep at it even on those days where you feel that we couldn't do it but then you see what is happening and it is like when I see a show or a film or read a book or a play so that it always gives me that extra kick which I'm hoping will multiply into many more kicks for many more people. Third would be the rise of women 100%, the rise of women and young girls across all fields from like, you know, be it sports, us winning the World Cup, to science, to politics and arts of course. They are also challenging the long-held stereotypes”.

“I think it was high time for that as well It's always been, there have been men and women challenging that but now thanks to social media, thanks to how connected we are, more of these stories are there and yeah, challenging stereotypes as an actor, as a human, as an artist is always very exciting and reshaping leadership. Then fourth would be a country, India asserting itself on the world stage, not just economically but culturally and creatively with pride and originality that who we are, what we stand for”, she added.

