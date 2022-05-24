Shweta Tripathi Sharma connects with her character in 'Escaype Live'

Mumbai, May 24 Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma known for projects like 'The Gone Game' and 'Mirzapur', says she connects well with her character in Siddharth Kumar Tewary's 'Escaype Live'.

Shweta shares how she connects with her on-screen role: "Sunaina is someone who gives unconditional support without an agenda and it is very close to who I am in real life so that made me very happy."

Talking about her experience of working with the writer-producer-director, she reveals that it was "very enriching, fulfilling, and satisfying".

She adds: "For me, it's not only my work that is important but also the kind of people I work with. When you're rehearsing, practicing or doing workshops, you're spending around six to 12 hours, or even more with those people, so they have an impact on you."

"There is a lot that I've learned while shooting for this series. Siddharth is one person who motivates me and inspires me to be the best version of myself, and I'm very grateful to him for that."

'Escaype Live' focuses on the social media madness and the actress shares that she did not think twice before agreeing to do it.

"When 'Escaype Live' came to me, I felt it was one of the best scripts I have read to date in terms of concept, storytelling and character graphs. It's a full package, especially given how Siddharth has shot it. There is every emotion in this series - loss, anger, pain, hope, happy dances and there is also lovely music! I can't wait for the music to come out because I want to make reels to it," she says.

She further says that shooting for the series was incredible as it got her in touch with who she is as a person and as an actor.

"When you're playing so many characters it can get confusing. Mentally and psychologically speaking, it is very exhausting. So it's very important to remember who you are because I should not lose touch with who Shweta is. And Sunaina is very close to who I am and who I would like to be."

"I have a playlist for all my characters as it takes me to their world and I have realised that whenever I put on Sunaina's playlist it always puts me in a great mood," Shweta concludes.

