Shweta Tripathi: Stepping into ‘Nava’ feels like opening a door to a genre I’ve always admired

Mumbai, Nov 28 Actor-producer Shweta Tripathi, who is expanding her storytelling universe with the horror project Nava, says it feels like opening a door to a genre she has always admired.

The film marks her second production venture after the queer drama Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan, starring Tilottama Shome.

Talking to IANS about Nava, Shweta said: “Stepping into the world of horror with Nava feels like opening a door to a genre I’ve always admired from afar and now I’m set to be a part of it. What excited me most was how the script uses fear, not just as a scare tactic, but as a feeling rooted in memory, landscape and legacy.”

“The Sundarbans as a landscape in this script and story is almost a living character, holding both beauty and unease in the same breath, and that duality instantly convinced me to come on board with it,” she added.

Shweta said that as a producer, “she is drawn to stories that surprise me, that push boundaries, and that honour the cultural backdrops they emerge from.”

The actress-producer said: “Nava does all of that with so much heart and so much conviction. Collaborating with Kowatanda Films India felt completely organic because we’re driven by the same curiosity for bold, textured storytelling. This film is a leap, and that’s exactly why I wanted to make it.”

Set against the hauntingly beautiful yet formidable wetlands of the Sundarbans, Nava follows the story of Tara, who returns to her ancestral home only to find herself pulled into a chilling, generation-old mystery involving river gods, buried family secrets and the uneasy coexistence of myth and memory.

The actress will next be seen in the movie adaptation of “Mirzapur”, the popular crime-thriller series follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The film adaptation of the series is reportedly scheduled for a 2026 release.

