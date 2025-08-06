Shweta Tripathi to Take Critically Acclaimed Play Cock on a Nationwide Tour, Championing Queer Narratives On Stage and Screen

Actress Shweta Tripathi continues to challenge the status quo with her bold artistic choices and commitment to inclusivity—both on-screen and on stage. Known for being a progressive voice in the industry, Shweta is using her platform to amplify the message that Pride is not confined to a single month—it’s an ongoing movement that deserves year-round visibility.

After receiving widespread acclaim for her play Cock, which had successful runs in Mumbai and Delhi during Pride Month, Shweta is now set to take the production to more cities across India produced under her stage production company, AllMyTea. The play, which delves into themes of love, identity, and sexual fluidity, has struck a powerful chord with audiences and sparked vital conversations around LGBTQ+ representation in Indian theatre.

“This play is incredibly close to my heart,” says Shweta. “Pride, as a theme, isn’t bound by a date on the calendar. Being an ally means showing up every single day. Queer stories aren’t seasonal—they’re human stories, and they deserve space, dignity, and celebration throughout the year. As an artist, I feel a deep responsibility to reflect the diversity of the world we live in. That’s why we’re committed to taking Cock to more cities across India. We’re currently in talks to expand the play’s reach through 2025 and into 2026, and I couldn’t be more excited to keep these conversations going with new audiences.”

In addition to touring with Cock, Shweta is also gearing up make her debut film as a producer—a poignant queer love story—further deepening her engagement with narratives that are often underrepresented in mainstream storytelling.

Throughout her career, Shweta has consistently chosen roles and projects that push boundaries and provoke thought—from tackling mental health and gender norms to now spotlighting queer experiences. Her courageous storytelling continues to create space for voices that need to be heard.