Shweta Tripathi Wraps Up Shooting the Much Anticipated Film Mirzapur: The Movie

Actor Shweta Tripathi has wrapped up shooting of the much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Movie. The film marks a significant milestone as one of the first Indian feature films to be adapted from a hugely successful web series, bringing the gritty world of Mirzapur to the big screen.

Shweta, who won widespread acclaim for her fierce and fearless portrayal of Gajagamini aka Golu Gupta in India’s most-loved web series Mirzapur, completes an important leg of filming for the movie in Mumbai. The project holds special significance for the actor, as Mirzapur redefined her screen persona, transforming her image from the quintessential girl-next-door to a bold, powerful character that resonated deeply with audiences.

Mirzapur: The Movie reunites the original and much-loved cast from the series, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, among several others. The film is directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Sharing her thoughts on completing the schedule, Shweta Tripathi said, “Wrapping up the film in Mumbai for Mirzapur: The Movie feels incredibly special and emotional. Golu Gupta has given me a voice, a strength, and an identity that I will always be grateful for. This character truly changed the way audiences see me and the kind of stories I get to be a part of. Bringing Mirzapur to the big screen is both exciting and fulfilling, because the love for this world and these characters is immense. Reuniting with the cast specially with Ali Fazal who is like a family and stepping back into Golu’s shoes felt like coming home, but with a new energy and scale. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this chapter of Mirzapur in cinemas.”

With anticipation running high, Mirzapur: The Movie promises to expand the iconic universe with the same intensity, drama, and unforgettable characters that made the series a cultural phenomenon.