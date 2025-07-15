Shweta Tripathi’s Maiden Film As Producer, ‘Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan’ To Star Tripathi and Tillotama Shome

Actor-producer Shweta Tripathi is all set to take a bold step forward in her creative journey with the announcement of her first-ever feature film 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan' as a producer—a queer love story that aims to break stereotypes and spark meaningful conversations. Joining her in this heartfelt project is acclaimed actress and her friend, Tillotama Shome, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. The movie is going to be directed by Sanjoy Nag and its slated to go on floors by end of 2025.

Earlier this year, Shweta had shared that her debut production would be centered around a queer narrative, and now with Tillotama on board, the project takes on a new emotional depth and resonance. The duo will be seen working together for the first time in this unique film.

This cinematic venture comes on the heels of the success of Shweta’s previous queer-themed production 'Cock, a play that has received widespread praise for its unflinching portrayal of identity and love. Encouraged by the overwhelming response, Shweta is now ready to expand her vision into the world of cinema.

Sharing her excitement about the collaboration, Shweta said, "This film is very close to my heart — not just because it’s my first as a producer, but because of what it stands for. Queer love stories deserve to be told with honesty, beauty, and nuance. Having Tillotama on board makes this even more special. She’s not just a phenomenal actor, she’s also someone I deeply admire and trust. We’ve been wanting to work together for a long time, and I can’t think of a better project to begin this journey with."

With this film, Shweta hopes to amplify underrepresented voices and bring forth a narrative that is both tender and transformative. More details about the film’s title, cast, and release schedule will be announced soon