Shwetha Menon appointed as AMMA president after Mohanlal's resignation; actor says "I have an agenda"

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 15 : After months of controversy, actor Shwetha Menon has been elected as the first-ever female president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Speaking to ANI, Menon opened up about her recent appointment, stating that she has planned to bring changes to necessary matters.

"I haven't planned anything..I do have an agenda...This is a very big matter...Please don't expect miracles, but we will be doing something for a change," Shwetha Menon said.

The much-awaited election results for the AMMA presidential position came nearly a year after former president, actor Mohanlal, resigned from his position in August 2024.

He resigned as the head of the 17-member executive committee over growing allegations of sexual abuse within the Malayalam film industry. The allegations surfaced in the Justice K Hema Committee's report on the working conditions of women in Mollywood.

At that time, all other executive members also resigned from their positions.

The controversy stemmed from several complaints and allegations from many female actors in the wake of the Hema Committee report. The government also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the hardships faced by women in the industry.

A redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report was also made public, shedding light on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The 235-page report noted that the industry is controlled by 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who have been dominating and exerting control.

Earlier in January this year, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan stepped down as the AMMA treasurer, citing increasing work commitments that had affected his "mental health."

With Shwetha Menon's latest appointment, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists is expected to undergo a major transformation under new leadership.

