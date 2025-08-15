Shwetha Menon, Kukku Parameswaran create history, elected to lead male-dominated AMMA

Kochi, Aug 15 In a landmark moment for the Malayalam film industry, popular actresses Shwetha Menon and Kukku Parameswaran have been elected as president and general secretary, respectively, of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

This marks the first time in the organisation’s three-decade history that women will hold its top two positions, long dominated by men.

Until now, female members had served in secondary roles such as vice-president, joint secretary, or committee member.

Menon defeated actor-turned-BJP leader Devan in a closely contested race, securing 159 votes to his 132. Parameswaran registered a more decisive win, garnering 172 votes against rival Raveendran’s 115.

The new office bearers include Jayan Cherthalla and Laxmi Priya as vice-presidents, Unni Shivapal as treasurer, and Anzeeba Hassan as joint secretary (unopposed).

Elected to the committee were Sharayu, Anjali Nair, Asha Aravind, Sajitha, Neena Kurup, Joy Mathew, Kailas, Nandu, Dr Ronnie, Sijoy, Vinu, Tiny Tom, and Santhosh.

In a rare display of unity, Devan, despite losing to Menon, administered the oath to the newly elected members.

“AMMA’s mother is Shwetha, and I am the father. I am extremely happy for Shwetha, and we should all stand behind the new team,” he said.

Expressing gratitude and outlining her vision, Menon said, “With the elections over, all AMMA members will now work together. If necessary, I will personally meet members who are keeping away. Our first meeting will be held soon, and we will address all pending issues.”

Of AMMA’s more than 500 members, 298 participated in the ballot. The run-up to the elections also had its share of drama.

Veteran actor Jagadish initially filed his nomination for president but withdrew after learning of Menon’s interest, clearing the way for her candidacy.

Soon after, Devan entered the fray, stating that in the best interests of the organisation, a woman should contest the election, leading to one of the most significant leadership changes in AMMA’s history.

The victory of Menon and Parameswaran is seen as a symbolic and practical shift towards greater gender inclusivity in Malayalam cinema’s most influential artists’ body, said State Minister for Films, Saji Cherian.

