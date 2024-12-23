Shyam Benegal Dies at 90: Legendary Filmmaker Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal died today evening after prolonged illness. He was 90. Benegal was reportedly suffering from kidney-related issues. Benegal was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri in 1976 and the Padma Bhushan in 1991.

Benegal, celebrated for his arthouse films, was known for his thought-provoking narratives, he directed acclaimed films such as Ankur (1973), Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977), Mammo (1994), Sardari Begum (1996), and Zubeidaa (2001), among others.

Confirming the news, Shyam Benegal’s daughter Pia Benegal said, “It is true. Mr Shyam Benegal passed away this evening at 6:30 pm," Indian Express reported. Some of the other pathbreaking films were Junoon, and Mandi.

In a recent interview with PTI on the occasion of his 90th birthday, Benegal, who also made his mark in documentary filmmaking, said, “We all grow old. I don’t do anything great. It may be a special day but I don’t celebrate it specifically. I cut a cake at the office with my team.