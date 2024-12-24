Shyam Benegal Passes Away: Kunal Kemmu Shares Childhood Memories of Veteran Filmmaker's Film Sets in Heartfelt Tribute

Actor Kunal Kemmu recently took to social media to pay a moving tribute to the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who passed away, leaving behind an indelible legacy in Indian cinema. In his post, Kunal shared a personal anecdote that highlighted the profound impact Benegal had on his life and career.

"The first film set I went to was Shyam Babu's," Kunal wrote, revealing that his connection to the filmmaker extended beyond admiration. Benegal, fondly referred to as "Shyam Babu" by those close to him, was a towering figure in Kunal's formative years. His father, who worked as an assistant and later as an associate director for Benegal, introduced Kunal to the maestro's world of cinematic brilliance.

Kunal reminisced about growing up immersed in Benegal's films, which left him in awe of the filmmaker’s craft. Known for his ability to blend realism with compelling storytelling, Benegal's work has been a cornerstone of Indian parallel cinema, inspiring generations of audiences and filmmakers alike. In his heartfelt message, Kunal wrote, "You will always be remembered, Sir, and your work will always inspire audiences and filmmakers." He extended his condolences to Benegal’s family, acknowledging the immense loss to the film fraternity. In his prolific career, Shyam Benegal made films on diverse issues, documentaries and television serials, including 'Bharat Ek Khoj' and 'Samvidhaan'. His films include 'Bhumika', 'Junoon', 'Mandi', 'Suraj Ka Satvaan Ghoda', 'Mammo' and 'Sardari Begum', most counted as classics in Hindi cinema.

