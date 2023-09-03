Sibling Goals: Sara Ali Khan shares fun pictures with brother Ibrahim 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim never miss the chance to set some relatable sibling goals. On Sunday, the ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ actor treated fans with her fun-filled pictures on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared cute yet hilarious moments featuring her brother Ibrahim.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwuX5VLIpSu/?img_index=4

In the images, Ibrahim looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers whereas Sara wore a beautiful pink dress.

Apart from the cuteness, what caught the attention was goofy expressions of duo.

As soon as Sara dropped the photos, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi reacted with red heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, “another version of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.”

Another commented, “Wow the resemblance to their parents.”

“This sister brother vibe is absolutely adorable,” another comment read.

Sara and Ibrahim are the two eldest children of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two kids Taimur and Jehangir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his upcoming romantic drama 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Sara, on the other hand, will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

