Siddhant Chaturvedi captures idyllic beauty of nature by paint & brush

Mumbai, July 20 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently vacationing in Leh-Ladakh, has shared some mesmerising photos of himself painting the picturesque beauty of nature on canvas.

The 'Gully Boy' star posted a series of images on Instagram, showcasing his painting process.

In the photos, Siddhant is dressed in a black T-shirt and matching joggers, seated in a rustic setting, creating a beautiful masterpiece on canvas.

His painting features Lord Buddha, mountains, trees, and the sky.

The post is captioned: “Aaj Duggal sahab painter hain,” and has garnered likes from Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Siddhant’s co-star from 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', Gourav Adarsh, commented on the post: “Dugggal Saaaab auction kar do.”

Siddhant replied: “Woh toh tumhari portrait karunga ek din.”

A fan commented: “This guy is a CA, an actor, now a painter too? He is Sharmaji ka beta.”

Another user said: “The art and the artist.”

Siddhant made his acting debut in 2016 with the sitcom 'Life Sahi Hai', which focused on four male roommates. He then played Prashant Kanaujia, a teenage cricketer, in the 2017 web series 'Inside Edge', inspired by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The series also featured Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, and Sayani Gupta.

In 2019, Siddhant starred as street rapper MC Sher in the musical drama 'Gully Boy', directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film, which featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was widely acclaimed.

Siddhant has also been a part of films such as 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Gehraiyaan', and 'Phone Bhoot'.

Recently, he featured in the coming-of-age drama 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', directed by Arjun Varain Singh and written by Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, the film stars Siddhant, Ananya Panday, and Gourav Adarsh.

He has upcoming projects, including 'Yudhra' and 'Dhadak 2'.

