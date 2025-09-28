Siddhant Chaturvedi channels his inner Michael Jackson in this BTS video from 'Dhadak 2'

Mumbai, Sep 28 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi channels his inner Michael Jackson in a behind-the-scenes video from his latest release "Dhadak 2".

Siddhant was seen flaunting some jaw-dropping moves on the "All Is Fair in Love and Brostep (with Ragga Twins)" track in his vanity van.

The clip opens with him casually tying his shoelaces when he suddenly breaks out into a break dance, calling it an anger management technique for his 'Dhadak 2' character Neelesh Ahirwar.

The 'Gully Boy' actor captioned the post: "Neelesh’s Anger Management 101. (Smile emoji)

#Dhadak2 #BTS #InMyVan #Dubstep #MethodToMadness."

Reacting to the post, an Insta user wrote, "Watched the movie yesterday and, once again, I wasn't disappointed. The innocence, curiosity, and Birju's love reminded me that our 90's upbringing wasn't about being weak, but about being strong in the face of adversity while staying true to ourselves. Way to go Sid."

Another comment read, "I seen yesterday movie what a fabulous performance Brother, @siddhantchaturvedi (red heart emojis) lot of love."

One of the netizens penned, "So Wonderfull and creative acting and charector sir (red heart emoji)."

On Saturday, Siddhant treated his Insta Fam with some "uncensored" behind-the-scenes moments from the "Dhadak 2" shoot.

In the first snap, Siddhant was seen smiling at the camera while being tied to the railway tracks with chains. Next, he faced the camera for a selfie with dirt all over his face. We could also see Siddhant enjoying some playtime with his furry friend, whom he most likely befriended during the shoot of the sequel.

The post also included a video of him and his buddies dancing on the streets without any care for one of the scenes in "Dhadak 2".

This was accompanied by a clip of him sitting in an autorikshaw with his leading lady, Triptii Dimri.

Siddhant further posted a video of himself indulging in an impromptu musical session with his team by the lakeside.

In addition to this, Siddhant's post also showed him getting what seemed to be a physiotherapy session during the shoot.

"Uncensored for a change!," he captioned the post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor