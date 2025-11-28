Siddhant Chaturvedi explores his poetic side, contemplates love beyond conventional stories

Mumbai, Nov 28 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a reflective and poetic post, offering his thoughts on love that goes beyond conventional storytelling.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor mused that true love doesn’t follow a set structure. Instead, it exists as a feeling that grows or as a memory we frame to make sense of the past. On Friday, Siddhant took to Instagram and shared a video of himself sitting on a large rock amid a stunning view. He also added “Do Deewane Seher Mein” love theme as the background score. For the caption, the Gully Boy actor wrote, “Love story” is just a phrase we borrow when we don’t know what to call it. Truth is simple …real love doesn’t need narration, and narrations aren’t always love.”

“A “love story” assumes structure- a beginning, middle, end. But love has none of these. It’s either a feeling that grows beyond definition… or a memory you frame as a story to make sense of what’s gone…#SiddyChats.”

Notably, Siddhant frequently unleashes his poetic side with heartfelt posts on Instagram.

On the professional front, the actor is awaiting the release of his upcoming romantic drama, “Do Deewane Seher Mein,” which also stars Mrunal Thakur. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is set to release on Valentine’s week in February 20, 2026.

Last week, in an Instagram post, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that he had been going through a personal struggle while shooting for “Do Deewane Seher Mein.” He shared that the film’s journey had not only challenged him creatively but also helped him heal on a personal level.

The ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ actor penned a note that read, “Do Deewane Seher mein-A film so close to my heart. I'll be honest...I was going through something of my own while shooting for this one. And the journey somewhere healed me....I hope it does the same to you...They say there's nothing such as perfect, all you need is Someone imperfect worth fighting for...See us at our most vulnerable selves, all heart, the perfect misfits, a cute mess coming to theatres this Valentine's.”

