Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur bring an "imperfectly perfect" love story with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Do Deewane Seher Mein'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 : Sanjay Leela Bhansali is ready to present an "imperfectly perfect" love story on Valentine's Day 2026.

Featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, the film titled 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' looks forward to celebrating the season of love with a story that will feel like a "warm hug, simple, soulful, and refreshingly pure," the makers said, as per a press release.

On Friday, the makers dropped the first promo of 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', offering audiences a unique, creative animation paired with beautiful music and soft visuals of a city.

"Do Deewane Sheher Mein is a love story that feels timeless yet new, also touted to be one of the cutest and most heartfelt love stories of the coming year, bringing back the kind of romance we haven't seen in cinemas for a very long time," the maker said.

Lead stars Siddhant and Mrunal make a brief, yet stirring appearance, evoking passionate emotions and a comforting chemistry.

As soon as the promo was released, fans showered it with love and expressed high anticipation. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also seemed impressed with the pairing of Siddhant and Mrunal.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is presented by Zee Studios and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions. It is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.

'Do Deewane Seher Mein' is slated for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026, coinciding with the Valentine's Day week.

