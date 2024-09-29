Siddhant Chaturvedi: My 'Dhadak 2' character is different from what has been seen in Indian cinema

Abu Dhabi, Sep 29 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi agrees that there is pressure to live up to the expectations of 'Dhadak 2' and revealed that it's a challenging role that requires a lot of emotional depth.

It was in May, when 'Dhadak 2' was announced. The film, which also stars Triptii Dimri, is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film 'Dhadak'. The upcoming film is a remake of the Tamil film 'Pariyerum Perumal', directed by Mari Selvaraj. 'Dhadak 2' will showcase the love story of a couple who come from different castes. "There's definitely pressure to live up to the expectations of 'Dhadak 2', but it's also exciting to be part of such a beloved franchise".

“My character in the film is quite different from what has been seen in Indian cinema. It's a challenging role that requires a lot of emotional depth, and I'm looking forward to bringing it to life on screen with Triptii", Siddhant told IANS on the sidelines of IIFA 2024. The 31-year-old star started his journey in cinema in 2019 with 'Gully Boy'. He was then seen in films such as 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Phone Bhoot' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. With his latest release 'Yudhra', Siddhant tried his hands in action for the first time.

Talking about being in an action entertainer, something Bollywood is synonymous with after the musicals, Siddhant said it was a “dream come true” and that he gave it his all by training in Jiu Jitsu, MMA and much more for his role in the movie. Ever since his debut, Siddhant has never gone unnoticed in films courtesy his acting prowess.

How has he evolved as an actor since 2019? "I'm constantly learning and growing as an actor. Each film presents new challenges and opportunities for me to explore. I've become more confident in my abilities, especially now that ‘Yudhra’ has been released and I've finally done my action debut, which fans have been asking for since ‘Gully Boy’. I'm always striving to push myself beyond my limits. I believe that's what keeps me excited about my work".

The actor is all set to host IIFA Rocks, a musical night on September 29. Talking about hosting for the first time, Siddhant said, "Hosting IIFA Rocks is an absolute dream come true, especially after I won an IIFA award for ‘Gully Boy’ in 2021. I'm thrilled to be part of such a prestigious event. To make this year's show different, I plan to bring my own unique energy and style. I want to make it a memorable night for everyone, filled with laughter, entertainment, and unforgettable performances".

