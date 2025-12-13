Siddhant Chaturvedi reminisces about the 90s party songs

Mumbai, Dec 13 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about the '90s party songs, which used to be played on a piano, full of emotional confessions and trauma dumping.

Siddhant also pointed out how the vulnerability of the character was portrayed through very obviously directed lyrics.

He added that despite so much going on in a single track, it all went unnoticed as everybody was too busy having a good time.

The 'Dhadak 2' actor wrote on his Instagram, "The ’90s were so goated …. Party songs were only for the piano doing emotional confession duty, heroes trauma-dumping & channelising his vulnerability through very obviously directed lyrics, and somehow it all goes unnoticed because everyone’s too busy having the best time of their lives…(sic)."

Work-wise, Siddhant will portray the role of V. Shantaram in the forthcoming biopic of the legendary filmmaker.

Siddhant's first look as V. Shantaram was very well received by the netizens.

Expressing his gratitude, he shared a note on social media reflecting on the responsibility of bringing the iconic life of the ace filmmaker on screen.

“Thank you for all the love and support we’ve been showered with on the poster. It truly means a lot. Couldn’t have been a better time than now to tell and remind us of a story of rebellion and of the glory of Indian cinema that shaped the country. for me it’s beyond words," Siddhanth wrote on his IG.

Calling this a 'dream role', he added, “From a boy who dreamt silently in frames, to standing in the shadow of a legend… AnnaSaheb – V. Shantaram. Every artist waits for that one story that tests your truth, your heart, and your hunger. This is mine.”

Penned and directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, "V. Shantaram" has been presented by Rajkamal Entertainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Productions. Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale, and Sarita Ashwin Varde are on board the team as producers.

