Siddhant Chaturvedi rolls up his sleeves for Diwali cleaning

Mumbai, Oct 11 Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi started doing Diwali cleaning but he blended it with a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll.

Siddhant took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself holding a mop and cleaning the floor along with grooving to the track “CHUMMA” from the upcoming film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

“Kuch nahi Diwali ke pehle ki safai chal rahi hai. Lekin ye gaana! Bhaiya Ballia se pranam! @singhpawan999 Power aur swag ho toh aisan! Gajjab mahol banailey badaa! @rajkummar_rao Bhai you are killing it as always! Love you! @tripti_dimri bas tum hi tum dikh rahi ho har jagah! So happy for you! Best wishes for #VickyAurVidya,” he wrote as the caption.

“Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” also stars Mallika Sherawat, Rakesh Bedi and Vijay Raaz. The film follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

Talking about Siddhant, he will next be seen in “Dhadak 2”, which also stars Triptii. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film 'Dhadak'. The upcoming film is a remake of the Tamil film 'Pariyerum Perumal', directed by Mari Selvaraj.

“Dhadak 2” will showcase the love story of a couple who come from different castes. "There's definitely pressure to live up to the expectations of 'Dhadak 2', but it's also exciting to be part of such a beloved franchise".

Talking to IANS about his upcoming film, he had said: “My character in the film is quite different from what has been seen in Indian cinema. It's a challenging role that requires a lot of emotional depth, and I'm looking forward to bringing it to life on screen with Triptii.”

