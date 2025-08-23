Siddhant Chaturvedi says 'love isn’t about giving your best, but being allowed to be your worst'

Mumbai, Aug 23 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi believes 'love isn’t about giving your best, but being allowed to be your worst'.

The 'Gully Boy' actor took to his official Instagram handle and treated the netizens with some dashing bare-chested photos from the beach.

These pics were accompanied by a heartfelt poetry pointing at the irony that we all share our best versions with strangers and rivals, and the worst with those who are close to us.

Siddhant wrote on the photo-sharong app: "The strange irony of us -

strangers, rivals, the ones I resist,

they get the polished version of me,

my calmest face, my sharpest words,

my “best.”

But you, the ones I love,

you hold the mirror to all my storms.

You see the tired sighs,

the unguarded flaws,

the breaking voice.

Maybe love isn’t about giving your best…

maybe it’s about being allowed

to be your worst,

and still being held.(sic)"

Earlier this month, Siddhant decided to spend a poetic Sunday by coming up with his own rendition of renowned lyricist Shailendra's popular poetry, 'Kal hamara hain'.

The 'Dhadak 2' actor recited the beautiful poetry with a guitar, enhancing the meaningful words even more.

Siddhant said: "Gham ki badli mein chamakta ek sitaara hai... aaj apna ho na ho par kal hamara hain. Humko gairon ka nahin apna sahaara hai, aaj apna ho na ho par kal hamaara hai".

"Gardhishon se haar kar o baithhne waale, tujhko khabar kya apne pairon mein bhi hain chhaale, par nahin rukte ke manzil ne pukaara hai, aaj apna ho na ho par kal hamaara hai".

"Ye kadam aise jo saagar paat dete hain, ye wo iraade hain jo parwat kaat dete hain, swarg in haathon ne dharti par utaara hai apna ho na ho par kal hamaara hai."

"Sach hain duba sa hain dil, jab tak andhera, par is raat ke us paar phir savera hain. Har samander ka kahin to kinaara hai, aaj apna ho na ho par kal hamaara hai," he concluded.

