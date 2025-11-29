Mumbai Nov 29 Siddhant Chaturvedi shares shirtless photos from his nature getaway Mumbai, Nov 29 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a series of pictures putting on display his sheer hotness.

The actor shared pictures from his nature expedition wherein he was seen posing for the cameras shirtless. The actor captioned it as, "The monkey stole my tee." Another video in the actor’s carousel features a stunning waterfall nestled in the forest. The actor chose the iconic song 'Oh Bhanware', starring Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Dutt from their movie Daud.

Recently, Siddhant had shared a reflective and poetic post on his social media account, offering his thoughts on love that goes beyond conventional storytelling. The actor mused that true love doesn’t follow a set structure and instead exists as a feeling that grows or as a memory we frame to make sense of the past.

On November 28, Siddhant had taken to his social media account and shared a video of himself sitting on a large rock amid a stunning view. He added “Do Deewane Seher Mein”, the love theme, as the background score. The actor wrote, “Love story” is just a phrase we borrow when we don’t know what to call it. Truth is simple …real love doesn’t need narration, and narrations aren’t always love.”

He added, “A “love story” assumes structure—a beginning, middle, and end. But love has none of these. It’s either a feeling that grows beyond definition… or a memory you frame as a story to make sense of what’s gone… #SiddyChats.” On the professional front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set for the release of his upcoming romantic drama, “Do Deewane Seher Mein”, which also stars Mrunal Thakur. The movie, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is set to release on Valentine’s week on February 20, 2026.

Last week, in a social media post, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that he went through a personal struggle while shooting for “Do Deewane Seher Mein”. He mentioned that the film’s journey had not only challenged him creatively but also helped him heal on a personal level.

He wrote, “Do Deewane Seher mein— A film so close to my heart. I'll be honest... I was going through something of my own while shooting for this one. And the journey somewhere healed me.... I hope it does the same to you... They say there's no such thing as perfect; all you need is someone imperfect worth fighting for... See us at our most vulnerable selves, all heart, the perfect misfits, a cute mess coming to theatres this Valentine’s.”

