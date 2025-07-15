Siddhant Chaturvedi shares why he felt ‘Dhadak 2’ was the right choice despite comparisons

Mumbai, July 15 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi opened up about why he chose to be a part of “Dhadak 2”, despite knowing it would invite comparisons to the original.

He shared that the story deeply resonated with him, and he felt a strong sense of responsibility while taking on the project. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor shared, “I feel proud of this film. The moment I heard the story, I instantly knew I had to be part of it. It didn’t take long for me to decide—this story felt important. And when we began working on it, everything just came together beautifully.”

“Our director, Shazia Iqbal, is phenomenal. The entire cast is incredible. The experience has been nothing short of special. I genuinely believe that once the film is released, the audience will feel that same sense of connection.”

Speaking about his off-screen camaraderie with co-star Triptii Dimri, Siddhant shared that their connection came naturally and added a special layer to their on-screen chemistry. “We had a lot of fun! We’re genuinely good friends. We say anything to each other without hesitation, which builds a sense of trust and honesty throughout the film. It often felt like I’d known her forever — like I was the mischievous guy pulling her bangles in school!”

The actor added, “When the cameras rolled, we were fully in character. Our director kept us grounded—though we love to joke around, we knew when to switch gears because the film carries serious themes. When I had a heavy scene, she brought the lighthearted energy, and vice versa. We balanced each other out.”

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, “Dhadak 2” is the much-anticipated follow-up to the 2018 romantic drama “Dhadak”, which starred Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. The new installment is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora, and Adar Poonawalla.

The upcoming romantic comedy is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 1, 2025.

